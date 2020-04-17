AllCavs
Cavaliers' Love Praises First-Responders In Video Message To Ohio

Sam Amico

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love has been vocal in giving encouragement and hope since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic and he offered praise for first-responders on Friday.

Love spoke in a video released by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday.

"You guys, and I mean the first responders, the medical staff, everybody working at the hospitals, the grocery store workers, the pharmacy workers ... you guys are our true heroes," Love said. "You guys are having to sacrifice so much during this time. So we thank you. We really do, from the bottom of our heart."

He continued, "We know that, moving forward, we need more people like you. We will get through this as a country and as people of Ohio. We need to continue to adhere to all these guidelines and we will come out a stronger Ohio."

Love made the rounds on social media last month by talking about the importance of staying connected while practicing social distancing. He even made an appearance on NBC's Today show.

"Social distancing doesn't mean social isolation," Love said. "During those times you can feel incredibly hopeless, and I think that's at the root of all anxiety and depression.

"I think it's incredibly tough and not good for you to do, is just sit at home and be by yourself and not reach out to anybody. I think people are looking for that sense of community, the feeling of kind of being integrated into something bigger than themselves."

The NBA suspended the season March 11. There's no telling when or if play will resume.

Love and the Cavaliers (19-46) had the worst record in the Eastern Conference at the hiatus, but showed marked improvement under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, compiling a 5-6 mark since Bickerstaff took over for John Beilein in February.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

