AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Love Pledges $100K As Cavs Will Continue To Pay Arena Workers

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers will continue to pay Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse employees as if every game and previously scheduled event were still taking place, and power forward Kevin Love is pledging $100,000 to assist.

"I hope that during this time of crisis others will join me in supporting our communities," Love said.

The NBA suspended its season for at least 30 days amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday the possibility exists that the season will be canceled entirely. For now, though, that is being viewed as a last resort.

None of the Cavs have shown signs of having contracted the virus, the team said.

Love announced his donation on Instagram, under a selfie taken with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse construction workers.

View this post on Instagram

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need -- whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.

A post shared by Kevin Love (@kevinlove) on

As ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin noted, the picture was posted in 2018, when Love signed a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $120 million.

"My hope is that others will step up!!" Love told McMenamin.

The Dallas Mavericks, Atlanta Hawks and many others are putting together similar packages to pay arena workers while the league is on hiatus.

Most of those employed by the teams and arenas for game nights are paid per event. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Cavaliers reportedly employ more than a thousand such workers for games involving the Cavs and minor-league hockey team, as well as the Canton Charge of the G League.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: NBA To Shut Down For 30 Days, Reassess Next Steps

League's board of governors holds conference call with NBA officials to make latest decision after season suspended.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Cavs Not Showing Symptoms Of Coronavirus, Not Told To Quarantine

Team offers clarity of situation amidst outbreak and league-mandated suspension of schedule.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Gobert, Mitchell Lone Members Of Jazz To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Star center and point guard not showing symptoms, expected to travel back to Utah on private jet.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Report: Jazz Star Mitchell Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Teammate of Rudy Gobert second known NBA player with positive test.

Sam Amico

Former Georgia power forward and Los Angeles Clippers second-round pick Trey Thompkins has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to several reports, including Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.…

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Among NBA Teams Instructed To Self-Quarantine

Players, coaches and opponents who have come in close contact with team will need to be tested for coronavirus.

Sam Amico

Feeling Around NBA Is Season Will Resume With Shortened Schedule

League hoping for best as play suspended after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus.

Sam Amico

NBA Players, Coaches And Executives React To Suspension Of Season

League determining next steps after member of Utah Jazz tests positive for coronavirus.

Sam Amico

Sixers Center Embiid To Return Vs. Pistons

All-Star has been out since suffering a shoulder injury against Cleveland in late February.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Facing Possibility Of Home Games Without Fans

No firm decision announced as NBA working through protocol amidst coronavirus fealrs.

Sam Amico