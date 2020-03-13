Love Pledges $100K As Cavs Will Continue To Pay Arena Workers

The Cavaliers will continue to pay Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse employees as if every game and previously scheduled event were still taking place, and power forward Kevin Love is pledging $100,000 to assist.

"I hope that during this time of crisis others will join me in supporting our communities," Love said.

The NBA suspended its season for at least 30 days amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday the possibility exists that the season will be canceled entirely. For now, though, that is being viewed as a last resort.

None of the Cavs have shown signs of having contracted the virus, the team said.

Love announced his donation on Instagram, under a selfie taken with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse construction workers.

As ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin noted, the picture was posted in 2018, when Love signed a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $120 million.

"My hope is that others will step up!!" Love told McMenamin.

The Dallas Mavericks, Atlanta Hawks and many others are putting together similar packages to pay arena workers while the league is on hiatus.

Most of those employed by the teams and arenas for game nights are paid per event. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Cavaliers reportedly employ more than a thousand such workers for games involving the Cavs and minor-league hockey team, as well as the Canton Charge of the G League.