Mavs Signing Former Hornets Forward Kidd-Gilchrist

Free agent forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has agreed to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Kidd-Gilchrist, 26, had his contract bought out by the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend. He appeared in just 12 games and is averaging career-lows of 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds.

He is 6-foot-6 and was drafted by Charlotte with the No. 2 overall pick in 2012. But he never lived up to expectations, his poor perimeter shooting limiting his effectiveness in a league that is moving further away from the basket.

He underwent groin surgery in June, then picked up a $13 million player option in July.

The Mavericks (32-22) were in seventh in the Western Conference on Monday night, a half game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.