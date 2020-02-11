AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Mavs Signing Former Hornets Forward Kidd-Gilchrist

Sam Amico

Free agent forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has agreed to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Kidd-Gilchrist, 26, had his contract bought out by the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend. He appeared in just 12 games and is averaging career-lows of 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds.

He is 6-foot-6 and was drafted by Charlotte with the No. 2 overall pick in 2012. But he never lived up to expectations, his poor perimeter shooting limiting his effectiveness in a league that is moving further away from the basket.

 He underwent groin surgery in June, then picked up a $13 million player option in July.

The Mavericks (32-22) were in seventh in the Western Conference on Monday night, a half game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: One Game After Trade, Cavs As Ugly As Ever

Andre Drummond debuts for Cleveland ... and Cavs suffer worst home loss in franchise history.

Sam Amico

by

Steve73

Cavs' Love, Drummond Among 44 Finalists For U.S. Olympic Team

Team USA announces invitees for tryouts; games to tip off in July.

Sam Amico

Report: Rival Teams Hoping To Talk Cavs' Thompson Into Taking Buyout

Cavaliers failed to trade center, who becomes unrestricted free agent this summer.

Sam Amico

Collison To Keep Sitting Out Despite Interest From Lakers, Clippers

Free agent point guard could return next season, reports suggest.

Sam Amico

by

emmanuel717

Pistons Exec: Drummond Trade Was Necessary To Start Anew

Ed Stefanski says Pistons are starting rebuild after sending Andre Drummond to Cavaliers.

Sam Amico

by

dlpeters430

Former Heat Guard Waiters Drawing Interest From Lakers

LA seeking backcourt help as it gears for what is expected to be deep playoff run.

Sam Amico

Suns Waiving Johnson, Clear Roster Spot

Guard will become unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers.

Sam Amico

Grizzlies Officially Waive Former Lottery Pick Waiters

Veteran guard hasn't appeared in more than 46 games since 2015-16.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Sign Newman, Macura To 10-Day Contracts

G League guards return after spending preseason with Cleveland.

Sam Amico

Drummond: Lone Expectation Is To Give Cavs What They Need

New Cavaliers center says he is happy to be in Cleveland, "where I am wanted."

Sam Amico