AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Miller Could Remain With Knicks Beyond Coaching Role

Sam Amico

Several "prominent" members of the New York Knicks are in favor of keeping interim coach Mike Miller in the organization regardless of who gets the job on a full-time basis, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

"The way Miller has handled things on and off the court has impressed many in the organization," Begley wrote.

The Knicks fired David Fizdale earlier this season, naming Miller as the replacement. Team president Steve Mills was also fired and the Knicks are widely expected to name CAA agent Leon Rose as the new director of basketball operations.

Miller has led the Knicks to a 13-20 record -- a respectable mark considering all the chaos in the front office and a fairly clunky roster.

Of course, a lot can happen after new management is in place, and while Miller is clearly admired, it's too soon to say what awaits.

"Regarding the idea that Miller could stay with the organization next season even if he isn't the head coach, that's obviously something that Rose, who hasn't taken over in an official capacity yet, would have to be on board with," Begley wrote. "It's also something that Miller would have to be open to."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: Cavs Show Fight, Might And Some Promise In Snapping Home Skid

Thompson, Nance Jr. among the dominant performances in easy win over Hawks.

Sam Amico

by

BrianOD

Butler: Contending Heat Not Yet Where They Want To Be

All-Star wing says Miami still has a ways to go before hitting its goals.

Sam Amico

Top 10 G League Players Entering All-Star Weekend

Who do NBA scouts have their eye on most this G League season? Here's one man's list.

Sam Amico

Suns' Booker Named All-Star Replacement For Lillard

Fifth-year shooting guard added as Western Conference injury fill-in.

Sam Amico

Magic Tried To Trade Gordon, May Try Again In Offseason

Forward could be on move this summer as Orlando could revisit talks.

Sam Amico

Despite Interest, Buyout For Cavaliers' Thompson Remains Unlikely

Raptors among those said to have interest in veteran center, who's been with Cavs since 2011.

Sam Amico

Hawks Sign Goodwin To Multiyear Contract

Point guard promoted from two-way contract to standard deal.

Sam Amico

Video: Can Wiggins Actually Revive Career With Warriors?

Small forward acquired in trade will have grand expectations next to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and others.

Sam Amico

Lakers, Clippers Expected To 'Check In' With Johnson

Former Suns and Heat guard drawing interest from both LA clubs.

Sam Amico

Worldwide Wes Won't Be Joining Rose With Knicks

Basketball power broker expected to stay committed to other business interests.

Sam Amico