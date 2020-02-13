Miller Could Remain With Knicks Beyond Coaching Role

Several "prominent" members of the New York Knicks are in favor of keeping interim coach Mike Miller in the organization regardless of who gets the job on a full-time basis, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

"The way Miller has handled things on and off the court has impressed many in the organization," Begley wrote.

The Knicks fired David Fizdale earlier this season, naming Miller as the replacement. Team president Steve Mills was also fired and the Knicks are widely expected to name CAA agent Leon Rose as the new director of basketball operations.

Miller has led the Knicks to a 13-20 record -- a respectable mark considering all the chaos in the front office and a fairly clunky roster.

Of course, a lot can happen after new management is in place, and while Miller is clearly admired, it's too soon to say what awaits.

"Regarding the idea that Miller could stay with the organization next season even if he isn't the head coach, that's obviously something that Rose, who hasn't taken over in an official capacity yet, would have to be on board with," Begley wrote. "It's also something that Miller would have to be open to."