AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Knicks Fire Mills; Set Sights On Raptors' Ujiri

Sam Amico

The New York Knicks have fired team president Steve Mills and intend to pursue Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Knicks will reportedly retain current GM Scott Perry.

Mills, 60, was hired as Knicks executive vice president and GM prior to the 2013-14 season. He replaced Phil Jackson as team president in July 2017.

Prior to his time with the Knicks, Mills worked as an account executive in the corporate sponsorship department of NBA properties and program manager for NBA properties.

The Knicks have yet to make the playoffs -- or win more than 37 games -- since Mills took over. According to several reports, Mills' job security wavered following a trade of forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in January 2019.

Per Wojnarowski, Knicks owner James Dolan will interview candidates to replace Mills, with his sights set on Ujiri, whose contract doesn't expire until the end of next season. Shams Charania of Stadium reported the interview process has already begun.

The Knicks fired coach David Fizdale earlier this season. Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt works for the Knicks as a basketball operations consultant.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks Make Morris Available Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Divide over whether or not to trade veteran forward may have played role in dismissal of Knicks president.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Thompson Reportedly Seeking Trade Before Deadline

Veteran center was open to signing an extension earlier in season, but looking to move on.

Sam Amico

Hawks Among Those Said To Have Interest In Cavs Center Thompson

Veteran big man continues to draw interest as trade deadline rapidly approaches.

Sam Amico

Heat Emerge as Suitor for Grizzlies Veteran Iguodala

Grizzlies reportedly talking trade to contenders in both conferences.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Change Only Thing That Makes Sense for Bottomed-Out Cavs

With trade deadline rapidly approaching, Cavs seem primed to make at least one deal.

Sam Amico

Wizards Express Trade Interest in Cavaliers Center Thompson

Thompson drawing interest ahead of Thursday's deadline to make a deal.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Talk Henson Trade With Knicks

Big man among the Cavaliers available ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Sam Amico

Knicks Mention Ntilikina, Portis in Russell Talks with Warriors

Teams reportedly discussing deal centered on guard as Warriors look to shed salary.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Make Thompson Available Ahead of Trade Deadline

Veteran center has expiring contract, expected to be coveted by several contenders.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Not Likely to Trade Love Before Deadline

Despite rumors, power forward apparently will remain with Cavs at least until summer.

Sam Amico