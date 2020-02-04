Knicks Fire Mills; Set Sights On Raptors' Ujiri

The New York Knicks have fired team president Steve Mills and intend to pursue Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Knicks will reportedly retain current GM Scott Perry.

Mills, 60, was hired as Knicks executive vice president and GM prior to the 2013-14 season. He replaced Phil Jackson as team president in July 2017.

Prior to his time with the Knicks, Mills worked as an account executive in the corporate sponsorship department of NBA properties and program manager for NBA properties.

The Knicks have yet to make the playoffs -- or win more than 37 games -- since Mills took over. According to several reports, Mills' job security wavered following a trade of forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in January 2019.

Per Wojnarowski, Knicks owner James Dolan will interview candidates to replace Mills, with his sights set on Ujiri, whose contract doesn't expire until the end of next season. Shams Charania of Stadium reported the interview process has already begun.

The Knicks fired coach David Fizdale earlier this season. Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt works for the Knicks as a basketball operations consultant.