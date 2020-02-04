Knicks Make Morris Available Ahead Of Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks have made Marcus Morris available in trade talks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Knicks are undergoing a shakeup after firing team president Steve Mills on Wednesday. They are already interviewing candidates for Mills replacement, Wojnarowski reported.

Morris, 30 is 6-foot-8 and averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported there was "a divide" between Mills and GM Scott Perry on whether to trade Morris.

"The Post reported last week members of the front office feared Mills or Perry would be fired soon after the trade deadline," Berman wrote.

Morris' contract expires at the end of the season. The Knicks are also said to be pursuing Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.