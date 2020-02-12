Worldwide Wes Won't Be Joining Rose With Knicks

Despite some reports, William Wesley is not expected to join the New York Knicks' front office in any formal capacity, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Wesley is known as "Worldwide Wes" throughout the league. He is a business partner of CAA agent Leon Rose, expected to officially soon be named the Knicks' new chief of basketball operations.

Per Charania, the Knicks would consider offering a job to Wesley, but his business interests make a formal front-office position unlikely.

Wesley was well-known a decade ago for his strong relationships with some of basketball's highest-profile and most powerful executives and players. He also has a bond with University of Kentucky coach John Calipari -- leading to rumors that Calipari may be open to joining the Knicks.

But former Kentucky stars and current Knicks fowards Julius Randle and Kevin Knox shot down the Calipari talk.

"The fans love him there, he’s got the basketball program on lock there,” Knox said. “I don’t think he would leave that opportunity to keep helping kids get to the NBA. That’s something he really loves to do."

So for the Knicks, Rose will eventually be in place, but Wesley and Calipari apparently will be staying right where they are today.