Kobe Bryant was to the NBA what Michelangelo was to painting and sculpting, an artist with the basketball who forever left his imprint on the game.

He belongs up there with other one-named greats -- Wilt, Russell, Kareem, Magic, Bird, Michael, LeBron.

Kobe.

But you already knew all that. You knew about his records and passion, the five championships and 81-point game. You know about his feud with Shaquille O'Neal, how the two eventually matured and became closer than ever in retirement.

You also knew that in this day of constant player movement, Bryant spent all 20 years with the same franchise. Magic Johnson later called Bryant the greatest player in the Los Angeles Lakers' decorated history.

Johnson passed along that thought on the day of Bryant's death: January 26, 2020. Every NBA fan will remember where they were when they heard Bryant's helicopter had crashed outside of Los Angeles. All nine people on board, including his second-oldest daughter Gianna, had perished.

It was one of those times that you can't believe what you're reading or hearing, when everything around you just ... stops. You don't want to believe it's true. You don't know what to say when you find out it is. You just cry, grieving for the wife and three daughters Bryant left behind.

Bryant made his mistakes. We all do. He just made his under the bright lights of big-city pro basketball for all the world to see and dissect. He was drafted in the NBA at the age of 17. He went from a kid to a man on and off the court. We all rode along with him. Even non-sports fans eventually learned his name. He just became that remarkable, that special.

He was the basketball celebrity who bridged the gap between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Jordan and James never played against each other. Bryant played against them both.

LIFE ON THE JOB

In this line of work, you more or less become numb to the famous folks around you. You are paid to walk the halls and talk to basketball stars, legends of the game. It eventually becomes like any other job. You can start to treat it as such when you realize that you'll get in trouble for not showing up.

One of my sportswriting buddies has a line that describes it perfectly. "Our job is everyone else's playground," he said.

Sometimes, you don't appreciate the greatness of the athletes you cover. You see it every night. There is always a high-flying jam, a spin move that leaves defenders looking silly, the swat of a shot that makes the crowd roar.

I still love the game, but I am long past the point where I react as a normal fan would to an amazing play. There will be another one tomorrow, and odds are, my job will call for me to see it.

So a sportswriter tends to focus on the person more than the athlete. Most NBA players I've covered at least understand they have to talk to the media, and most are willing to make the best of it. The majority, I have found, are considerably more pleasant and down-to-earth than portrayed.

I've interviewed a lot of the greats -- LeBron, Magic, Larry Bird, Kevin Durant, Jerry West, on and on it goes. But I never once interviewed Bryant. I really had no opinion of him outside of basketball when he played.

REMEMBERING KOBE

My lone interaction with Bryant came in December 2007, my first year covering the NBA as a full-time job. The game was in Cleveland, and I went into the Lakers' locker room and made a wrong turn. Bryant was sitting on a training table, stretched out. He was alone and staring into space as he waited for some pregame treatment.

He smiled when he saw me.

"Lost?" he asked.

"Yeah, I guess so," I said.

"Don't worry," he said, laughing. "Happens to all of us."

That was it. I sort of laughed and just left. We never spoke again. I never even so much as asked him a question in a media scrum and I only followed the rest of his career from afar. I was considerably more focused on LeBron and what was happening with the Cavaliers.

But when Bryant retired in 2016 at the age of 37, I started to take notice. Unlike so many other retired athletes (especially superstars), he seemed so happy, so content with everyday family life. He seemed to dive into fatherhood with the same utter joy he got from playing the game.

He clearly tried to back away from the spotlight and avoided talking about "the good old days," or how things were so much better when he played.

Bryant was still around, of course. He still did interviews. He remained too popular not to. This is what impressed me. His responses all came across as reasoned, full of perspective, occasionally uplifting. He seemed so calm, so relaxed, at complete peace in his life after basketball.

I didn't know anything about Bryant personally, not anymore than anyone else. As a player, I respected him. As a person, I began to admire him significantly more. He went from being a kid on the basketball court to a grownup voice of understanding and simplicity, a dedicated husband and doting father.

As fascinating as he was as an athlete, it is that second part I will always remember about Kobe Bryant the most. And it is that part that will always hurt the most.