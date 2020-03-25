Korean Basketball League Cancels Season; CBA Delayed Until May

The Korean Basketball League has decided to cancel the rest of its season amid coronavirus concerns, as relayed by Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

The KBL has been suspended since February and had hoped to resume play March 29. South Korea has managed to contain the virus more than a lot of other nations, but as Givony noted, safety concerns remain.

Along with South Korea's cancellation comes the news out of China, with the Chinese Basketball Association moving its targeted re-start date to May, according to multiple reports, including Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

The CBA had originally hoped to resume April 15 and instructed its players to return to quarantine for two weeks and prepare for camp. The league apparently intends to play games in empty arenas.

"The delay of the Olympics contributed to the decision, but Chinese officials were also affected by abandoned restarts in basketball leagues in Japan and South Korea over continued concern about the virus in recent days," Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported.

Lance Stephenson, Jeremy Lin and Donatas Motejiunas are among the former NBA players who are playing in China and have already returned. The same goes for former NBA guard Marcus Georges-Hunt, who landed Wednesday, per Carchia.

The NBA is hoping to resume this spring or summer and complete its season, but no definite decision has been made.

