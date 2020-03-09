AllCavs
Report: Rumor Of Irving Preferring Lue With Nets 'Absolute Nonsense'

Sam Amico

A report indicating that Kyrie Irving would prefer Tyronn Lue as the next of the Brooklyn Nets is "absolute nonsense," a source told veteran NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Heavy.com.

Lue was Irving's coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the duo led the franchise to its first title in 2016, with Irving playing alongside LeBron James and Kevin Love.

Lue is currently the lead assistant under coach Doc Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nets parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson over the weekend. Reports have surfaced that both Irving and fellow star Kevin Durant were less-than-enamored with Atkinson. Nets owner Joe Tsai reportedly decided to cut ties with Atkinson after meeting with players.

"According to Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill, Irving soured on Atkinson and prefers Lue," Robinson wrote, before refuting that report. "According to a source close to the situation, that is not Irving’s desire at the moment."

Kyrie Irving and coach Tyronn Lue with the Cavaliers in 2017.
Ex-Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue talks to Kyrie Irving in the 2017 NBA Finals.Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Former Atkinson assistant Jacque Vaughn is the Nets' interim coach and per Robinson, Vaughn has a chance to be considered for the full-time job after the season.

Other potential candidates include ESPN analyst Mark Jackson, Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse and San Antonio assistant Becky Hammon, per Robinson.

Meanwhile, Atkinson is widely expected to be a top candidate in the event there are vacancies involving other franchises this offseason.

"It's a sad day when someone is asked to leave," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of the Atkinson dismissal. "Most of the time it's due to circumstances beyond one's control. That's what makes it so sad. But he did a good job and his work ethic off the charts. He did a good job of taking them to the next level."

After signing a contract extension with the Cavaliers in 2014, Irving demanded a trade in 2017 and was sent to the Boston Celtics. He was not happy with the Celtics, either, and left for the Nets this past offseason, teaming with Durant in free agency.

Irving is out for the season following shoulder surgery, as he continues to suffer major injuries, often at the most important time of the season. For all of his individual talent, there is little to support the notion that Irving loves the game, or that he can be a good teammate or get along with coaches for long stretches.

