Lakers, Clippers Expected To 'Check In' With Johnson

Sam Amico

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are both said to have interest in guard Tyler Johnson, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Johnson was waived by the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Both LA teams are looking for an experienced player to help in their plans for deep playoff runs.

The Lakers have also been linked to free agent guards Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith.

“Tyler Johnson is out there, with the Lakers and Clippers expected to check in with him.” - Chris Mannix, SI.com

Johnson, 27, has appeared in 31 games this season and is averaging 5.7 points. He is an unrestricted free agent after having cleared waivers.

Johnson went undrafted in 2014 and spent most of his pro career with the Miami Heat (2014-19). He is due to make more than $19 million this season, the final year of his contract. 

He signed a four-year offer with the Brooklyn Nets as a restricted free agent in 2016. The Heat then matched the offer to retain Johnson. They traded him to the Suns on the trade deadline one year ago.

