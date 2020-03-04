AllCavs
NBA News: Waiters Reportedly Impresses Lakers In Workout

Sam Amico

Free agent shooting guards Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith both met with and worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, and Waiters looked "impressive," a source told Tania Ganguli of the LA Times.

The Western Conference-leading Lakers have an open roster spot after waiving guard Troy Daniels over the weekend.

Following the workout session, Waiters met with Lakers VP of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, coach Frank Vogel and senior adviser Kurt Rambis, Ganguli reported.

Pelinka is Waiters' former agent. Today, both Waiters and Smith are represented by Rich Paul -- the agent for Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. 

Waiters and Smith were teammates of James in Cleveland.

Waiters, 28, has averaged 13.2 points for his career with the Cavaliers, Oklahoma City and Miami. 

But he's had a tough go of it lately, as the Heat suspended him several times before trading him to Memphis in February. The Grizzlies waived him a couple days later.

Overall, Waiters appeared in just three games with the Heat this season and has not appeared in more than 46 since 2015-16.

Smith, 34, had been working out and waiting for a call all season. He has not played since he and the Cavs parted ways more than a year ago (November 2018). "His shooting range and connection with James are part of what interests the Lakers," Ganguli reported. 

The possibility exists that the Lakers could bring in other players for workouts, Ganguli wrote, as the team is in no rush to fill the spot.

Jamal Crawford, Iman Shumpert and Tyler Johnson are other free agent guards that may be on the Lakers' radar. 

