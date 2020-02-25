AllCavs
Lakers Continue To 'Mull Over' Idea of Signing Waiters

Sam Amico

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to evaluate the possibility of signing free agent shooting guard Dion Waiters, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

"I don't know if Dion Waiters is an answer," Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast. "They're going to give Dion a look. They had a meeting with him last week. I expect they will have a workout with him in the short-term and see what kind of condition he's in. 

"They're mulling it over and it's because they need some sort of perimeter player who can score a little bit."

Waiters was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies in early February, just a few days after he was acquired in a trade with the Miami Heat.

The Lakers are believed to looking for a veteran backcourt player as they gear up for what they expect to be a deep playoff run. They are also said to have an interest in veteran shooting guard J.R. Smith.

Both Waiters and Smith are represented by Rich Paul, the agent for Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Waiters was previously represented by former agent-turned-Lakers-GM Rob Pelinka.

"Dion doesn't just have to convince the Lakers," Windhorst said. "He has to convince LeBron."

Waiters, 28, appeared in just three games with the Heat this season. He has had several minor off-court issues since being drafted by the Cavs with the fourth overall pick in 2012. He has not appeared in more than 46 games since the 2015-16 season.

