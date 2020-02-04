The Los Angeles Lakers are holding exploratory trade talks centered on forward Kyle Kuzma ahead of Thursday’s deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Per Charania, the New York Knicks are among those who have talked to the Lakers about the fourth-year man.

Kuzma, 24, has been coming off the bench for the Lakers, who may want to add a veteran for a playoff run. Kuzma is averaging a career-low 13.0 points and career-low 4.2 rebounds — but is still the type of young player who could bring something special in return.

But trade rumors are nothing new for Kuzma. He was part of talks last season between the Lakers and New Orleans for Anthony Davis. Others were shipped off. Kuzma remains.

“I’ve been in trade rumors since I came here,” he told reporters. “I think that’s just a thing that happens when you’re a Laker. You’re always in trade rumors, especially in this era. So it doesn’t really matter. Just control what you can control.”

The Knicks fired president Steve Mills on Tuesday and are said to have made Marcus Morris available in trade talks.