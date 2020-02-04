AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Lakers Talk Kuzma Trade With Knicks

Sam Amico

The Los Angeles Lakers are holding exploratory trade talks centered on forward Kyle Kuzma ahead of Thursday’s deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Per Charania, the New York Knicks are among those who have talked to the Lakers about the fourth-year man.

Kuzma, 24, has been coming off the bench for the Lakers, who may want to add a veteran for a playoff run. Kuzma is averaging a career-low 13.0 points and career-low 4.2 rebounds — but is still the type of young player who could bring something special in return.

But trade rumors are nothing new for Kuzma. He was part of talks last season between the Lakers and New Orleans for Anthony Davis. Others were shipped off. Kuzma remains.

“I’ve been in trade rumors since I came here,” he told reporters. “I think that’s just a thing that happens when you’re a Laker. You’re always in trade rumors, especially in this era. So it doesn’t really matter. Just control what you can control.”

The Knicks fired president Steve Mills on Tuesday and are said to have made Marcus Morris available in trade talks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Pistons' Drummond, Rose Likely To Be On Move

Veteran Detroit center and guard reportedly drawing interest from Knicks, Celtics and Hornets.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Thompson Questionable For Thunder

Veteran Cavs center may miss final game before trade deadline.

Sam Amico

Nuggets Open To Moving Shooting Guards Harris, Beasley

Denver exploring deals as it looks to improve its standing in the Western Conference.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Thompson Reportedly Seeking Trade Before Deadline

Veteran center was open to signing an extension earlier in season, but looking to move on.

Sam Amico

Knicks Make Morris Available Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Divide over whether or not to trade veteran forward may have played role in dismissal of Knicks president.

Sam Amico

Knicks Fire Mills; Set Sights On Raptors' Ujiri

Potential candidates for the position of team president being interviewed already, according to reports.

Sam Amico

Hawks Among Those Said To Have Interest In Cavs Center Thompson

Veteran big man continues to draw interest as trade deadline rapidly approaches.

Sam Amico

Heat Emerge as Suitor for Grizzlies Veteran Iguodala

Grizzlies reportedly talking trade to contenders in both conferences.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Change Only Thing That Makes Sense for Bottomed-Out Cavs

With trade deadline rapidly approaching, Cavs seem primed to make at least one deal.

Sam Amico

Wizards Express Trade Interest in Cavaliers Center Thompson

Thompson drawing interest ahead of Thursday's deadline to make a deal.

Sam Amico