Lakers To Work Out Former Cavaliers Guard Smith

Former Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith is looking for a new home and a new home may be looking for him.

That potential new landing spot? No less than the Los Angeles Lakers, who will work out the free agent shooting guard, according to Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com.

Smith teamed with current Lakers forward LeBron James during the Cavaliers' run to the championship in 2016. Both were members of the team's four straight runs to The Finals.

James and Smith are both represented by agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

“There are no guarantees,” a source told Robinson of Smith's workout. "They want to see what he can do and if it is a fit, we’ll take it from there.”

Robinson reported that Smith's LA tryout is expected to take place next week.

Smith was sent home by the Cavaliers after 11 games last season. He was officially waived in July.

Smith, 34, has also said he isn’t done playing . His agent, Rich Paul, had been trying to arrange meetings with teams in need of veteran perimeter shooting.

“Technically my whole career’s been in limbo, so this is easy for me,” Smith said before a celebrity softball game in Cleveland over the summer.

He turned down an offer to play in China in August.