AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Lakers To Work Out Former Cavaliers Guard Smith

Sam Amico

Former Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith is looking for a new home and a new home may be looking for him.

That potential new landing spot? No less than the Los Angeles Lakers, who will work out the free agent shooting guard, according to Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com.

Smith teamed with current Lakers forward LeBron James during the Cavaliers' run to the championship in 2016. Both were members of the team's four straight runs to The Finals.

James and Smith are both represented by agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

“There are no guarantees,” a source told Robinson of Smith's workout. "They want to see what he can do and if it is a fit, we’ll take it from there.”

Robinson reported that Smith's LA tryout is expected to take place next week.

Smith was sent home by the Cavaliers after 11 games last season. He was officially waived in July.

Smith, 34, has also said he isn’t done playing . His agent, Rich Paul, had been trying to arrange meetings with teams in need of veteran perimeter shooting.

“Technically my whole career’s been in limbo, so this is easy for me,” Smith said before a celebrity softball game in Cleveland over the summer.

He turned down an offer to play in China in August.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavs To Acquire Pistons Center Drummond For Henson, Knight

Detroit big man headed to Cleveland in deadline-day deal.

Sam Amico

by

Uglyguy

Timberwolves Sending Wiggins To Warriors For Russell

Golden State, Minnesota come to terms on trade involving standout guard and swingman.

Sam Amico

by

keepchucking24

Waiters, Crowder Among Those In Trade Between Grizzlies And Heat

Six players involved in deal that will send veteran wing Andre Iguodala to Miami.

Sam Amico

by

izen

Thompson, Cavs Expected To Stay Together For Rest Of Season

It appears no contract buyout is on way for Tristan Thompson, whose deal expires at season's end.

Sam Amico

Trade Deadline Comes and Goes, With Thompson and Love Still on Cavs

Cavaliers big men remain on team ... for now ... following deal for Pistons center Andre Drummond.

Sam Amico

Rockets Trading Bell To Grizzlies For Caboclo

Houston may still be seeking another big man ahead of trade deadline.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Talk To Rockets About Thompson Ahead of Deadline

Houston in seek of center, but no deal is close, according to a report.

Sam Amico

Podcast: Talkin' Tristan, Beilein and State of Cavs at Trade Deadline

Tristan Thompson may have played his final game for the Cavaliers. That and much more in the latest podcast.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Cavs Battle, Lose Game; Will They Lose Thompson Next?

Cavaliers fight but can't finish vs. Thunder on final night before trade deadline.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves Talking to Multiple Teams About Wiggins

Mavericks reportedly among those interested, as Wolves continue to aim for Warriors' Russell.

Sam Amico