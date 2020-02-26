AllCavs
Waiters' Meeting With Lakers Scheduled For Tuesday

Sam Amico

Free agent shooting guard Dion Waiters has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers and according to reports, Waiters will meet with the team Tuesday in LA.

Waiters was traded from Miami to Memphis in early February. The Grizzlies quickly waived him.

His former agent, Rob Pelinka, is now GM of the Lakers. His current agent, Rich Paul, also represents Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

"I don't know if Dion Waiters is an answer," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast. "They're going to give Dion a look. They had a meeting with him last week. I expect they will have a workout with him in the short-term and see what kind of condition he's in. They're mulling it over and it's because they need some sort of perimeter player who can score a little bit."

Windhorst added: "Dion doesn't just have to convince the Lakers. He has to convince LeBron."

The Lakers are also said to have an interest in veteran shooting guard J.R. Smith, another former James teammate who's represented by Paul.

Waiters, 28, was drafted by the Cavs with the fourth overall pick in 2012. He has also spent time with Oklahoma City. But he appeared in just three games with the Heat this season and has not appeared in more than 46 since 2015-16.

