Former Heat Guard Waiters Drawing Interest From Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to have an "exploratory conversation" with guard Dion Waiters soon, according to a report from ESPN.

Waiters was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, just a few days after he was acquired in a trade with the Miami Heat. Assuming he clears waivers, Waiters will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Lakers are clearly looking for a veteran backcourt player as they gear up for what they expect to be a deep playoff run. Recent reports claimed the Lakers expressed an interest in free agent point guard Darren Collison and shooting guard J.R. Smith.

But Collison has indicated he won't be signing with a team this season -- and Smith last appeared in an NBA game in November 2018, before parting ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Still, Smith is scheduled to work out for LA later in the week.

Both Waiters and Smith are represented by Rich Paul, the agent for Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Waiters, 28, appeared in just three games with the Heat this season. He has had several minor off-court issues since being drafted by the Cavs with the fourth overall pick in 2012. He has not appeared in more than 46 games since the 2015-16 season.