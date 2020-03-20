AllCavs
Cavs' Nance Jr. Makes $100K Worth Of Donations To Area Foodbanks

Sam Amico

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Larry Nance Jr. is doing his part to assist his home region during the coronavirus pandemic, donating $50,000 to each the Akron-Canton and Cleveland foodbanks.

The Cavaliers announced the donation Thursday on their Twitter account.

Nance responded to the Cavs tweet by saying, “Just happy to be able to support the communities that have always supported me!”

Nance, 27, is a product of Richfield Revere High School and played four years of college ball at Wyoming. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 27 overall pick in 2015. The Cavs acquired him in a trade in February 2018.

He is averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds on the season.

His donation follows one made teammate Kevin Love, as Love pledged $100,000 to help pay workers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during the suspension of the NBA season.

All 30 teams have reportedly been told by the league office to close their practice facilities.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

