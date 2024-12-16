Latest On When Cavaliers Forward Could Return From Injury
Cleveland Cavaliers fans got some exciting news last week when it was initially reported that Max Strus would make his season debut on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
However, once the official NBA injury report rolled around, Strus was still listed as out. Then, on Sunday, Strus was again ruled out for Cleveland's game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night.
This confusion invoked a fear that Sturs may have experienced a setback in his rehab, pushing his return down the line.
Thankfully, that doesn't seem to be the case, and there's a very simple explanation for the delay in Strus' return.
Cleveland Cavaliers on SI's own Spencer Davies provided a critical update on Strus' rehab and potential debut.
"I'm told there's been no setback with Max Strus. Just needs more time to ramp up. With a unique gap in NBA schedule, taking this week to do so," posted Daives on X.
This explanation makes a lot of sense when looking at the schedule.
The Cavaliers are in the middle of a stretch when they play just two games in 11 days. This type of break is almost unheard of for a team during the regular season, outside of the All-Star break.
There's no need to rush Strus back. The Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA, are still playing at a high level, and have the opportunity in the schedule to ramp Strus back up without having him miss too many more games.
While there's no official timeline for Strus' return, it's clear that he is getting close. His next opportunity to play will be on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks and then on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Once Strus is 100 percent healthy, he can slide right back into the Cavaliers' rotation and pick up where he left off with the team at the end of last season.