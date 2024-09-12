LeBron James' Wife Savannah Was Against His Return to Cleveland Cavaliers
Every Cleveland Cavaliers fan remembers the day that LeBron James chose to return to the team and leave the Miami Heat. It was a great day to be a Cavaliers fan. The entire city was ecstatic about the news.
However, not everyone was excited about James taking his talents back to Cleveland.
In a recent interview, James' wife, Savannah James, revealed that she was against the decision to rejoin the Cavaliers.
Savannah had started creating a life and building a circle in Miami. When she found out that LeBron was going to return to Cleveland, that life was broken up a bit.
"And then LeBron said I’m taking my talents back to Cleveland, ‘I’m like what, no, I don’t want to go back.'”
Despite Savannah not wanting to return to the city, James made the decision to make the move anyway. Even though she didn't want to move back, she opted to support her husband and the two made the move together.
A big part of the reason behind James' decision to return to the Cavaliers was his promise to bring a championship to the city. He was able to do just that in his second tenure with the franchise.
LeBron spoke out about his return to Cleveland and why he made the decision to do so.
“I came back for a reason. I came back to bring a championship to our city. I knew what I was capable of doing. I knew what I learned in the last couple of years that I was gone, and when I came back, I knew I had the right ingredients and the right blueprint to help this franchise get back to a place that we’ve never been. That’s what it was all about."
All Cavaliers fans can agree about being happy that LeBron ended up coming back to the team. Seeing him leave again to join the Los Angeles Lakers was painful, but he did fulfill his promise of a championship.