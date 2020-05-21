Report: LeBron holding private workouts with Lakers teammates

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been holding private workouts at a safe, secure location with several teammates, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

"All the safety measures have been taken, I'm told, in these private workouts," Charania reported. "Everyone has been tested, everyone involved has practiced social distancing. Everyone involved has taken the necessary steps to make sure that they're following all the guidelines."

Players from many teams, including the Lakers, have been making their way back to team practice facilities for voluntary workouts. Based on Charania's report, it seems James has been holding separate workouts elsewhere.

The Lakers (49-14) owned the best record in the Western Conference when the NBA went on hiatus March 11 -- and James was again considered among the favorites for league MVP.

James and the Lakers aren't the only team partaking in these types of workouts, Charania reported.

"The Clippers, I'm told, are doing the same," he said. "This is a way for both teams to gain chemistry and be able to be in shape, in tune with each other as a potential resumption of the season gets near.

"Again, this is two of the top teams that could be vying in the Western Conference finals for a berth in the Finals, come the summer, potentially in Disney World, finding unique ways to stay in game shape."

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.