Rose Expected To Begin Role As Knicks' Main Main On Sunday

What has been widely rumored is about to become official.

That would be none other than the news that longtime NBA agent Leon Rose will be taking over the New York Knicks' roster decisions as the team's new president of basketball operations.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Rose will begin his role as the Knicks' main basketball man on Sunday.

Rose has been with CAA and his current and former client list includes the likes of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Chris Paul and Allen Iverson. Rose was even viewed as instrumental in helping Wade, James and Chris Bosh come together with the Miami Heat in 2010, ushering in what became known as the "Big Three" era.

Now, he will try to work similar magic in the league's largest market, only this time as a man on the other side of the desk.

SI.com's Jonathan Macri reported earlier this week that sources believe Tom Thibodeau is the frontrunner for the Knicks' coaching job.

Macri was also the first to report that Rose was expected to officially start his role as president early next week.

"On the coaching front, some around the Knicks also feel as if Tom Thibodeau is becoming a stronger and stronger possibility for the head coaching position currently occupied by interim coach Mike Miller," Macri reported. "One person with knowledge of their thinking put the odds at 90 percent that Thibs will get the job, with Miller staying on in some capacity."

The Knicks (17-40) visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.