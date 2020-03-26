AllCavs
Pelicans' Ball Parts Ways With Agency; To Sign With Klutch Next?

Sam Amico

As suspected, New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball has parted ways with Creative Arts Agency, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

The news that Ball intended to switch agents was initially reported by Melissa Rohlin of SI.com back on March 3.

Ball hasn't even been with CAA for a year, as he signed with the agency in April 2019. Prior to that, the former No. 2 overall draft pick was represented by Harrison Gaines.

Former CAA agent Leon Rose recently took over basketball operations for the New York Knicks, and Rose's move may have something to do with Ball's decision.

There has been speculation that Lonzo and younger brother LaMelo Ball will next be represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. LaMelo Ball is considered a top-five prospect for the 2020 draft.

Among Paul's many clients: Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Washington Wizards guard John Wall and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.

The NBA is on hiatus due to the global coronavirus outbreak and there is no telling when league activities might return.

Ball is 6-foot-6 and averaging 12.4 points, 7.0 assists and 6.2 rebounds in his first season with the Pelicans. He spent his first two seasons with the Lakers and was said to be fairly tight with James last year.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

