Two members of the Los Angeles Lakers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

The Lakers underwent testing after having played the Brooklyn Nets in their final game before the NBA suspended play March 11. Four members of the Nets, including injured star Kevin Durant, also tested positive for the virus.

"The team may test the remaining players who did not take tests Wednesday morning," Charania reported.

Along with the NBA players already known to have contracted the virus, three members of the Philadelphia 76ers and one member of the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics each also have the virus. So far, few are showing any symptoms, per reports.

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman held a conference call between players, members of the staff and a medical professional to discuss the coronavirus and answer questions, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The league has been on hiatus since March 11, suspending play as soon as word got out that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

The Cavs released a statement last week saying that they do not intend to test players or staff members unless they begin to show symptoms of the virus.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.