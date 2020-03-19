AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Two Members Of Lakers Reportedly Test Positive For COVID-19

Sam Amico

Two members of the Los Angeles Lakers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

The Lakers underwent testing after having played the Brooklyn Nets in their final game before the NBA suspended play March 11. Four members of the Nets, including injured star Kevin Durant, also tested positive for the virus.

"The team may test the remaining players who did not take tests Wednesday morning," Charania reported.

Along with the NBA players already known to have contracted the virus, three members of the Philadelphia 76ers and one member of the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics each also have the virus. So far, few are showing any symptoms, per reports.

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman held a conference call between players, members of the staff and a medical professional to discuss the coronavirus and answer questions, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The league has been on hiatus since March 11, suspending play as soon as word got out that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

The Cavs released a statement last week saying that they do not intend to test players or staff members unless they begin to show symptoms of the virus.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Directs Teams To Close Practice Facilities

Players must now work out individually, away from teammates and coaches.

Sam Amico

Documentary On Jordan, Bulls Still Scheduled For June Release

Project remains in production, ESPN not likely to move it up despite gap in sports programming.

Sam Amico

Insider: NBA May Be Willing To Extend Season Into September

League said to be exploring a variety of scheduling possibilities in order to complete 2019-20 season.

Sam Amico

Silver: NBA Games In Empty Arenas One Option Under Consideration

NBA commissioner looking at 'three different things' in hopes of resuming and completing season.

Sam Amico

NBA Commissioner Silver Open To Permanent Shift In League Calendar

League officials, team owners have been discussing the possibility of starting and ending season later.

Sam Amico

Silver Hopeful, Suggests Tourney To Qualify For NBA Playoffs Possible

NBA commissioner staying optimistic that things season can be completed, presumably by end of summer.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Love: Nothing Unites Us Like A Common Enemy

Cleveland power forward is making the rounds in speaking about the importance of staying connected.

Sam Amico

NBA To Scrap Draft Lottery And Pre-Draft Combine?

With college basketball canceled and NBA on hold, draft prospects will have to wait longer to determine next steps this season.

Sam Amico

Former NBA Players Return To China As CBA Prepares To Resume

Ty Lawson, Jeremy Lin and Donatas Motejiunas among those making their way back to Chinese Basketball Association.

Sam Amico

Lakers Instruct Players To Self-Quarantine For 14 Days

LA was last team to play Nets, who had four players test positive for COVID-19.

Sam Amico