Lakers Instruct Players To Self-Quarantine For 14 Days

Sam Amico

Members of the Los Angeles Lakers will be placed in quarantine and undergo testing for the coronavirus Wednesday, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Four members of the Brooklyn Nets, including injured star Kevin Durant, have tested positive for the virus. The Lakers were the last team to play the Nets.

Turner cited sources as saying the Lakers had a conference call with the players Tuesday to inform them of the 14-day quarantine and testing.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN confirmed the news of the Lakers' need to go in self-isolation.

The NBA suspended the season last week after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert first tested positive for the virus. So far, the majority of NBA players who have tested positive do not have symptoms, per reports.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood are other known players to have tested positive.

Commissioner Adam Silver told TNT last week that the league will be shut down for at least 30 days. Many believe the stoppage in play will last well beyond that.

The Lakers (49-14) held the Western Conference's best record when play was suspended.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

