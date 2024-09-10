Western Conference Contender Identified As Potential Trade Candidate For Cavaliers Star
Ever since the Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated from last year's postseason, Darius Garland has been the subject of trade rumors. Even though DG said over the summer, "I don't want to be traded," it still still appears he could be at the center of rumors during the season.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report put together a list of potential trade candidates for the Los Angeles Lakers to target during the season. On that list, he identified the Cavaliers star as a possible trade target for LA.
"The Cavaliers reinvested in Donovan Mitchell and may stick with their core of Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Mitchell and Garland. If something changes, the Lakers would undoubtedly be interested in the team's young point guard," wrote Pincus.
"Garland, 24, averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists in his 2021-22 All-Star season. The Lakers would view him as their cornerstone point guard, and the price would be presumably both of L.A.'s available first-round picks."
There were rumors circulating directly after Cleveland's elimination from last year's playoffs that Garland could look to request a trade if Mitchell signs a long-term contract extension. Mitchell ended up adding three more years onto his current deal, but a DG trade never materialized.
Looking at this from the Lakers' perspective, Garland would be a great fit on their roster. But a potential trade package for him wouldn't be cheap. DG is still 24 years old, a former All-Star point guard, and under contract through the 2027-28 season.
Pincus mentions this as a possible con for the Lakers if they were to trade for Garland.
There's always a possibility that something will come up during the season, but Koby Altman appears very committed to winning with the core four, which includes Garland.
For now, it appears DG will be Cleveland's starting point guard at the beginning of the season. However, the Lakers could be a team to watch if the Cavs do end up trading him.