Cavaliers' Love Reportedly Clashes with GM Altman

Sam Amico

Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love just can't stay out of the news these days.

The latest report comes from The Athletic and claims Love clashed with GM Koby Atlman following Saturday's morning shootaround.

Per the report, Love "expressed his displeasure with the organization" while shouting at Altman in front of teammates and coaches.

Love, 31, has been the subject of trade rumors since last month's report from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, stating the Cavs are ready to start taking offers.

"Saturday's exchange between Love and Altman was not a first," The Athletic reported. "At the end of last season, Love raised his voice toward the general manager and Altman threatened to fine him."

Love then told Atlman that he has "plenty of money," and was not concerned with the fine, per the report.

Basically, it appears that Love and the Cavs are ready to move on from each other and this is just the latest example.

But so far, the Cavs have had no takers -- as opposing teams are reportedly hesitant to acquire the three years and $90 million left on Love's contract.

“Portland is a team that’s had interest in Love in the past,” Wojnarowski said recently. “They have the big expiring contracts there. If you’re going to take on that $90 million for Love, it’s because you’re thinking he can impact you as your third-best player, maybe even fourth-best. That’s a lot to pay for that.

“But I don’t think anybody thinks Kevin Love puts them over the top.”

On top of the large contract, Love has a lengthy and well-documented injury history. He hasn’t appeared in more than 60 games since the 2015-16 season and played in just 22 last year.

A report from Sean Deveney of Heavy.com quoted an anonymous GM who suggested Love’s injury history and contract were indeed concerns.

“He’s 31 and he is not a young 31 if you know what I mean,” an Eastern Conference GM told Deveney. “He’s had injuries lately and he’s had injuries throughout his career. There isn’t a lot there to make you think he’ll play 70 or 75 games a year. And for what you’ve got to pay him, it’s going to be tough to justify that to your owner.”

Love was averaging 16.6 points and 10.5 rebounds entering Saturday night. He was in the starting lineup vs. Oklahoma City.

