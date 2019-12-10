Report: Cavs Forward Love's Injuries, Contract Concern Opposing Teams

Kevin Love's injury history and contract appear to be concerns among teams that may have a trade interest in the Cavaliers power forward, according to a report from veteran NBA writer Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

“He’s 31 and he is not a young 31 if you know what I mean,” an Eastern Conference general manager told Deveney. “He’s had injuries lately and he’s had injuries throughout his career. There isn’t a lot there to make you think he’ll play 70 or 75 games a year. And for what you’ve got to pay him, it’s going to be tough to justify that to your owner."

Love has three years and $90 million left on his contract.

Per Deveney's report, the Cavs' return in a Love trade is likely to be little more than a first-round draft pick, an underachieving younger player and some salary relief.

The Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics are among those that have been linked to Love.

A report from The Athletic stated that, if traded, Love would prefer to be dealt to a contender -- while a report from The Ringer said Love would prefer his hometown Trail Blazers above all else.

Meanwhile, a story in the Boston Herald suggested the Celtics would not be willing to surrender anything of substance in a trade for Love, and may not even be interested at all.

Love is averaging just 6.5 points and shooting just 5-of-19 from the field over the past two games combined. He is averaging 15.6 points and 10.5 rebounds in 19 games on the season.

"Nothing's changed," Love told ESPN. "What I mean by that is, since I got here they've been ... since I f---ing got here, there's been talk of me being traded. So it's nothing different. If they decide to go that way, I've just got to know it's part of the business. Or if we decide to go that way, it's part of the business.

"Truthfully, I don't know how it's going to play out, because I see both sides."