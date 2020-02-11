AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavs' Love, Drummond Among 44 Finalists For U.S. Olympic Team

Sam Amico

Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love and center Andre Drummond were named among the 44 finalists for the U.S. basketball team for the 2020 Olympics.

The final 12-man roster will be selected later this year, after some practices and most likely, more than a few "Thanks, but no thanks" from potential roster members. This year's Olympic Games take place in Tokyo.

Love, 31, is averaging 17.7 points and 9.8 rebounds. He has appeared in 28 games of international competition. That includes playing for the 2012 gold-medal winning team.

Of the 44 finalists, only eight have played more games for the U.S. basketball team than Love -- LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, Klay Thompson and Mason Plumlee. 

Drummond, 26, has appeared in one game for the Cavs following a trade with Detroit last week. He is averaging 17.8 points and a league-leading 15.8 rebounds.

The Americans will be coached by San Antonio's Gregg Popovich. He is assisted by Golden State's Steve Kerr, Atlanta's Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University's Jay Wright.

"Over the course of the remainder of the NBA season we’ll continue to monitor all of the athletes," U.S. basketball director Jerry Colangelo said in a statement. "Selecting the 12-man USA roster will obviously be an extremely challenging and difficult process.

"We will again attempt to select the very best team possible to represent our country and who we hope will be successful in our difficult mission of repeating as Olympic champions for a fourth consecutive Olympics.”

Click here for the full roster.

The Olympics are scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9.

The Cavs (13-40) host Atlanta on Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: One Game After Trade, Cavs As Ugly As Ever

Andre Drummond debuts for Cleveland ... and Cavs suffer worst home loss in franchise history.

Sam Amico

by

Steve73

Report: Rival Teams Hoping To Talk Cavs' Thompson Into Taking Buyout

Cavaliers failed to trade center, who becomes unrestricted free agent this summer.

Sam Amico

Mavs Signing Former Hornets Forward Kidd-Gilchrist

Free agent clears waivers after contract buyout with Charlotte.

Sam Amico

Collison To Keep Sitting Out Despite Interest From Lakers, Clippers

Free agent point guard could return next season, reports suggest.

Sam Amico

by

emmanuel717

Pistons Exec: Drummond Trade Was Necessary To Start Anew

Ed Stefanski says Pistons are starting rebuild after sending Andre Drummond to Cavaliers.

Sam Amico

by

dlpeters430

Former Heat Guard Waiters Drawing Interest From Lakers

LA seeking backcourt help as it gears for what is expected to be deep playoff run.

Sam Amico

Suns Waiving Johnson, Clear Roster Spot

Guard will become unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers.

Sam Amico

Grizzlies Officially Waive Former Lottery Pick Waiters

Veteran guard hasn't appeared in more than 46 games since 2015-16.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Sign Newman, Macura To 10-Day Contracts

G League guards return after spending preseason with Cleveland.

Sam Amico

Drummond: Lone Expectation Is To Give Cavs What They Need

New Cavaliers center says he is happy to be in Cleveland, "where I am wanted."

Sam Amico