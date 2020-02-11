Cavs' Love, Drummond Among 44 Finalists For U.S. Olympic Team

Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love and center Andre Drummond were named among the 44 finalists for the U.S. basketball team for the 2020 Olympics.

The final 12-man roster will be selected later this year, after some practices and most likely, more than a few "Thanks, but no thanks" from potential roster members. This year's Olympic Games take place in Tokyo.

Love, 31, is averaging 17.7 points and 9.8 rebounds. He has appeared in 28 games of international competition. That includes playing for the 2012 gold-medal winning team.

Of the 44 finalists, only eight have played more games for the U.S. basketball team than Love -- LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, Klay Thompson and Mason Plumlee.

Drummond, 26, has appeared in one game for the Cavs following a trade with Detroit last week. He is averaging 17.8 points and a league-leading 15.8 rebounds.

The Americans will be coached by San Antonio's Gregg Popovich. He is assisted by Golden State's Steve Kerr, Atlanta's Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University's Jay Wright.

"Over the course of the remainder of the NBA season we’ll continue to monitor all of the athletes," U.S. basketball director Jerry Colangelo said in a statement. "Selecting the 12-man USA roster will obviously be an extremely challenging and difficult process.

"We will again attempt to select the very best team possible to represent our country and who we hope will be successful in our difficult mission of repeating as Olympic champions for a fourth consecutive Olympics.”

The Olympics are scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9.

The Cavs (13-40) host Atlanta on Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break.