Cavs' Love Admits He Doesn't Know What Future Holds, But 'I Need to be Better'

Kevin Love is like the rest of us, hears the trade rumors and understands he very well could be playing his final month as a member of the Cavaliers.

But he indicated he is just fine staying in Cleveland.

"Everybody wants to paint the narrative that I don't want to be here, that I just signed (a contract extension) because it was there," Love said from the team's shootaround Tuesday. "No, I've always wanted to be here."

Love signed a four-year extension for $120 million before the start of last season. The trade deadline is Feb. 6. His contract and injury history could make it difficult for the Cavs to trade him.

"I don't know what the next few weeks are going to hold," Love said. "This has been a frustrating situation. I know this is a team that's rebuilding and wants to go young. I've accepted that. Let the chips fall where they may."

Love admittedly has had several outbursts lately, the first coming in Toronto on New Year's eve. He was fined by the Cavaliers for that one.

The next came in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma City, where Love's frustration was evident for all the world to see. He stormed around the court, or sometimes loafed, and social media was there to share it with the world.

This after reportedly yelling at GM Koby Altman about the direction of the organization. Earlier in the season, anonymous players openly questioned the coaching of first-year man John Beilein. One opposing GM told SI.com he believed Love was the "prime suspect," and suggested that Love's recent behavior might become a hindrance for the Cavs in trade talks.

"That's not going to happen moving forward," Love said. "There will be some frustration. There will be some human moments where it's out there on the floor. I've said all along I read like a cheap novel and I wear my emotions on my sleeve. But I need to be better."

The Cavs (10-26) host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday (7 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio) before embarking on a massive trip that starts in Detroit and takes them to Los Angeles and back.

With the way things are going, it's hard to know if Love will still be a member of the team once it returns.

"I don't care if I'm here for five more months or five more weeks, I'm going to do my best by these guys and the coaching staff," Love said. "That's on me."