Cavaliers Maven
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavs' Love Admits He Doesn't Know What Future Holds, But 'I Need to be Better'

Sam Amico

Kevin Love is like the rest of us, hears the trade rumors and understands he very well could be playing his final month as a member of the Cavaliers.

But he indicated he is just fine staying in Cleveland.

"Everybody wants to paint the narrative that I don't want to be here, that I just signed (a contract extension) because it was there," Love said from the team's shootaround Tuesday. "No, I've always wanted to be here."

Love signed a four-year extension for $120 million before the start of last season. The trade deadline is Feb. 6. His contract and injury history could make it difficult for the Cavs to trade him.

"I don't know what the next few weeks are going to hold," Love said. "This has been a frustrating situation. I know this is a team that's rebuilding and wants to go young. I've accepted that. Let the chips fall where they may."

Love admittedly has had several outbursts lately, the first coming in Toronto on New Year's eve. He was fined by the Cavaliers for that one.

The next came in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma City, where Love's frustration was evident for all the world to see. He stormed around the court, or sometimes loafed, and social media was there to share it with the world.

This after reportedly yelling at GM Koby Altman about the direction of the organization. Earlier in the season, anonymous players openly questioned the coaching of first-year man John Beilein. One opposing GM told SI.com he believed Love was the "prime suspect," and suggested that Love's recent behavior might become a hindrance for the Cavs in trade talks.

"That's not going to happen moving forward," Love said. "There will be some frustration. There will be some human moments where it's out there on the floor. I've said all along I read like a cheap novel and I wear my emotions on my sleeve. But I need to be better."

The Cavs (10-26) host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday (7 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio) before embarking on a massive trip that starts in Detroit and takes them to Los Angeles and back.

With the way things are going, it's hard to know if Love will still be a member of the team once it returns.

"I don't care if I'm here for five more months or five more weeks, I'm going to do my best by these guys and the coaching staff," Love said. "That's on me."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Insider: Love 'Absolutely, Totally' Wants Cavaliers to Trade Him

Sam Amico

Opposing GM tells SI.com that Cavaliers likely to have a difficult time trading their standout veteran.

Dribbles: Exum Soars as Shorthanded Cavs Ultimately Grounded

Sam Amico

Cavaliers newcomer erupts for 28 points on otherwise lost evening.

Dribbles: Time for Cavs to Sit Moping Love Until Trade is Found

Sam Amico

Power forward failing to serve in leadership role that Cavaliers had been hoping for.

Tests Reveal Left Knee Sprain for Cavaliers Rookie Porter Jr.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers feared the worst, so prognosis regarding rookie not so bad.

Cavaliers Sign Randolph, Waive McKinnie and Cook

Sam Amico

G League guard Levi Randolph has experience within Cavaliers organization.

Pregame Dribbles: Cavs-Wolves a Good One to Watch Young Guys

Sam Amico

Collin Sexton, Darius Garland more of the focus than ever with frontcourt out.

Cavaliers' Love Reportedly Clashes with GM Altman

Sam Amico

Veteran power forward expresses displeasure over state of Cavs, report says.

Pregame Dribbles: Cavs coach Beilein, Thunder star Paul meet again

Sam Amico

This isn't the first time John Beilein has coached against Chris Paul in Cleveland. Last time, Beilein won.

Cavaliers Forward Nance Jr. Sidelined at Least a Week

Sam Amico

Veteran Cavaliers big man hampered by continued soreness in knee.

Cavaliers convert Cook's contract to standard deal

Sam Amico

Rookie forward has spent most of season with Canton Charge of G League.