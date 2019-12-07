Cavaliers
Top Stories
NBA
News
International

Report: Cavs Ready to Listen to Trade Offers for Love

Sam Amico

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers are open to listening to trade offers for power forward Kevin Love, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Love, 31, has three years remaining on his contract and has long been coveted by contenders. The Cavs entered Friday's game vs. Orlando with a 5-15 record. They are undergoing a rebuild under first-year coach John Beilein.

Wojnarowski, appearing on an ESPN pregame show Friday, said Love is on the radar of "a lot" of opposing teams.

"There are a lot of teams in the West that would like more size to get in a championship chase," Wojnarowski said. "I'm told Cleveland is ready now to listen to offers on Kevin Love as we get to that Dec. 15 date and the trade deadline in February."

Players who signed free-agent contracts this past offseason are eligible to be traded Dec. 15.

Love is averaging 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in 17 games. He was sick Friday and did not play. He has also missed a few games with lower back soreness/spasms.

"Love is a still player who is still drawing interest from teams that, in the recent past, have all had an interest in him," Wojnarowski said. "Boston, Portland, Denver ... he's going to be a player in demand. I think there are going to be a lot of conversations between Cleveland and teams all over the league."

RELATED

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Cavs Players 'Drowning Out' Beilein and College Atmosphere

Sam Amico
3 0

Cavaliers players are suddenly having issues with their first-time NBA coach, according to a report.

Nance Jr. Says No Issue with Cavs Coach Beilein

Sam Amico
0

Some pregame dribbles as the Cavs get ready to face the Magic.

Beilein on Cavaliers' Grit: 'I Think it Comes in Spots'

Sam Amico
0

Cavaliers coach would like to see more determination from suddenly slipping team.

Cavs Will Turn to Trades and Draft to Get Back on Winning Track

Sam Amico
2 0

Tristan Thompson and Jordan Clarkson among those already drawing interest as Cavs look to continue molding franchise.

Windler Staying Positive as He Charges Toward Cavaliers Debut

Sam Amico
0

Rookie swingman looks polished in first game with Canton of G League.

Dribbles: No Need to Get Too Down on Cavaliers Just Yet

Sam Amico
1 0

Things aren't going well, as evidenced by loss to Pistons, but it's about what was expected.

Cavaliers' Optimism Quickly Turns to Mush in Ugly Loss

Sam Amico
0

Hammer job of a defeat to Pistons another example that rebuild still has a ways to go.

Pregame Dribbles: Cavs' Henson to Offer Needed Protection in Paint

Sam Amico
0

Veteran big man expected to return for Cavs vs. Pistons.

Cavs' Windler to Practice with Charge, May Play Thursday

Sam Amico
0

Beilein, Cavs Big on Setting Small Goals to Measure Progress

Sam Amico
0

The Cavaliers aren't headed to the Finals, so John Beilein is finding some "wars within the war" to gauge success.