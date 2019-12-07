Report: Cavs Ready to Listen to Trade Offers for Love

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers are open to listening to trade offers for power forward Kevin Love, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Love, 31, has three years remaining on his contract and has long been coveted by contenders. The Cavs entered Friday's game vs. Orlando with a 5-15 record. They are undergoing a rebuild under first-year coach John Beilein.

Wojnarowski, appearing on an ESPN pregame show Friday, said Love is on the radar of "a lot" of opposing teams.

"There are a lot of teams in the West that would like more size to get in a championship chase," Wojnarowski said. "I'm told Cleveland is ready now to listen to offers on Kevin Love as we get to that Dec. 15 date and the trade deadline in February."

Players who signed free-agent contracts this past offseason are eligible to be traded Dec. 15.

Love is averaging 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in 17 games. He was sick Friday and did not play. He has also missed a few games with lower back soreness/spasms.

"Love is a still player who is still drawing interest from teams that, in the recent past, have all had an interest in him," Wojnarowski said. "Boston, Portland, Denver ... he's going to be a player in demand. I think there are going to be a lot of conversations between Cleveland and teams all over the league."

RELATED