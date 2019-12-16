Cavaliers
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Insider: Protected Pick Probably Best Cavaliers Could Land for Love

Sam Amico

Yet another report suggested that if the Cavaliers do intend to explore a Kevin Love trade, a return could be fairly modest.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is the league's biggest newsbreaker and spoke about Love, the Cavs and possible deals during a Sunday night TV special with host Zach Lowe.

"I think (the Cavs) are looking at a marketplace where they'll get back probably a protected first-round pick, and maybe an expiring contract, and then maybe a throw-in player," Wojnarowski said, referring to Love.

It was Wojnarowski who first reported the Cavs are ready to take calls on potential Love deals. That news came out the same day as a story by The Athletic that indicated not all members of the team are fans of new coach John Beilein.

Several Cavs -- including Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. -- have since voiced support for Beilein on the record.

Love, 31, is a veteran power forward in a rebuilding program. He is owed $28.9 million this season and has three years remaining on his contract. Portland, Phoenix, Denver and Utah are among those that have been linked to Love.

"Portland is a team that's had interest in Love in the past," Wojnarowski said. "They have the big expiring contracts there. If you're going to take on that $90 million for Love, it's because you're thinking he can impact you as your third-best player, maybe even fourth-best. That's a lot to pay for that.

"But I don't think anybody thinks Kevin Love puts them over the top."

On top of the large contract, Love has a lengthy and well-documented injury history. He hasn't appeared in more than 60 games since the 2015-16 season and played in just 22 last year.

A report from Sean Deveney of Heavy.com last week quoted an anonymous general manager, who suggested Love's injury history and contract were concerns.

“He’s 31 and he is not a young 31 if you know what I mean,” an Eastern Conference GM told Deveney. “He’s had injuries lately and he’s had injuries throughout his career. There isn’t a lot there to make you think he’ll play 70 or 75 games a year. And for what you’ve got to pay him, it’s going to be tough to justify that to your owner."

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6. Wojnarowski seems to think both Love and the Cavs are looking to move on. And that a deal could come soon.

"I think Kevin Love is ready to go," Wojnarowski said. "He could make it so that (the Cavs) feel like, 'Let's get him moved now.'"

Love is averaging 16.2 points and 10.8 rebounds in 22 games.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: Cavs on Way to Another Crack at Finding The Next Giannis

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers got another look at what it means to strike draft gold in yes, another loss to unstoppable Bucks.

Thompson: All Well with Coach Beilein as Cavaliers Visit Rolling Bucks

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers face another massive road test, squaring off with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee.

Dribbles: Cavaliers Get All the Love They Need in Snapping Skid

Sam Amico

Kevin Love delivers at right time as Cavaliers continue to display resiliency. This time, it paid off with win over Spurs.

Pregame Dribbles: Cavs' Schedule About to Get Easier. Sort of.

Sam Amico

News, notes and thoughts as the Cavaliers pay a visit to the Spurs on Thursday evening.

Cavaliers at Spurs: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers play their lone visit of the season to San Antonio. A quick look at all the essentials.

Report: Cavs Seek Pick in Trade for Love; Making Nearly Everyone Available

Sam Amico

The latest on the Cavaliers, Kevin Love and what moves they may be looking to move ahead of the trade deadline.

Dribbles: Porter Jr. Gives Cavs Reason to Smile in Loss to Harden, Rockets

Sam Amico

Rookie shines as Cavaliers put up fight, but can't overcome James Harden's 55-point eruption.

For Cavs, Another High-Powered Challenge Awaits

Sam Amico

James Harden and the Houston Rockets pay their lone visit of the season to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets: Lineups, Preview and Odds

Sam Amico

A look at Wednesday's matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Dribbles: Results Aren't Any Better, But Cavs' Fight Returns

Sam Amico

It sounds strange to say after a 22-point loss, but Cavaliers give better effort vs. mighty Celtics.