Insider: Protected Pick Probably Best Cavaliers Could Land for Love

Yet another report suggested that if the Cavaliers do intend to explore a Kevin Love trade, a return could be fairly modest.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is the league's biggest newsbreaker and spoke about Love, the Cavs and possible deals during a Sunday night TV special with host Zach Lowe.

"I think (the Cavs) are looking at a marketplace where they'll get back probably a protected first-round pick, and maybe an expiring contract, and then maybe a throw-in player," Wojnarowski said, referring to Love.

It was Wojnarowski who first reported the Cavs are ready to take calls on potential Love deals. That news came out the same day as a story by The Athletic that indicated not all members of the team are fans of new coach John Beilein.

Several Cavs -- including Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. -- have since voiced support for Beilein on the record.

Love, 31, is a veteran power forward in a rebuilding program. He is owed $28.9 million this season and has three years remaining on his contract. Portland, Phoenix, Denver and Utah are among those that have been linked to Love.

"Portland is a team that's had interest in Love in the past," Wojnarowski said. "They have the big expiring contracts there. If you're going to take on that $90 million for Love, it's because you're thinking he can impact you as your third-best player, maybe even fourth-best. That's a lot to pay for that.

"But I don't think anybody thinks Kevin Love puts them over the top."

On top of the large contract, Love has a lengthy and well-documented injury history. He hasn't appeared in more than 60 games since the 2015-16 season and played in just 22 last year.

A report from Sean Deveney of Heavy.com last week quoted an anonymous general manager, who suggested Love's injury history and contract were concerns.

“He’s 31 and he is not a young 31 if you know what I mean,” an Eastern Conference GM told Deveney. “He’s had injuries lately and he’s had injuries throughout his career. There isn’t a lot there to make you think he’ll play 70 or 75 games a year. And for what you’ve got to pay him, it’s going to be tough to justify that to your owner."

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6. Wojnarowski seems to think both Love and the Cavs are looking to move on. And that a deal could come soon.

"I think Kevin Love is ready to go," Wojnarowski said. "He could make it so that (the Cavs) feel like, 'Let's get him moved now.'"

Love is averaging 16.2 points and 10.8 rebounds in 22 games.