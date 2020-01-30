Decline of Big Man? Cavs' Love Thinks It's Trending That Way

Kevin Love is among those who thinks getting the ball to the low post is becoming a lost concept.

The Cavaliers' power forward therefore also thinks the same about low-post scoring, as he said in a recent interview with ESPN.

"It's definitely something you're seeing less and less," Love said. "For me it's really tough. ... I grew up watching '70s, '80s and '90s style basketball. So my favorite players were (big men)."

Love has admittedly been frustrated a few times this season, when he fought for position near the basket -- then only received a pass when he wandered out to the 3-point arc.

Love went on to say the game is at an "interesting" point in its history, with rise of analytics and perimeter shooting.

"What that looks like for the appeal of the game, what it looks like for the fan, what it looks like moving forward, you just continue to see it," he said. "More and more players are playing I guess what you can call 'small ball.'

"For me it was definitely adapt or die when I got here, to Cleveland. I knew that I wouldn't be posting up as much anymore."

Love is 6-foot-8 and is averaging 17.4 points and 9.9 rebounds on the season. Mosty notably, his 3-point attempts are up to 6.6 per game -- up from the 0.2 he averaged as a rookie with Minnesota in 2008-09.

You can watch Love's complete interview in the video below, part of ESPN's series on the decline of the big man.