Cavaliers' Love Probable for Heat; Thompson Listed as Out

The Cavaliers apparently will be replacing one important big man with another for Wednesday's game at Miami.

Starting power forward Kevin Love is probable after missing last game with a lower back contusion -- but center Tristan Thompson has been listed as out for the purpose of rest.

This is an interesting decision on Thompson, simply because the Cavs (4-9) have lost four straight. They were also manhandled inside by the New York Knicks on Monday and were often dominated by the Heat at home last week.

Love is leading the Cavs in scoring (18.2 pgg) and rebounding (12.1 rpg). Without him, they don't really have anyone for opponents to fear on the perimeter, and that was evident against the Knicks.

Thompson is averaging 14.5 points and 10.1 boards and is arguably the Cavs' biggest inside threat. 

Meanwhile, power forward Larry Nance Jr. is listed as questionable after missing the previous two games with a re-aggravated sprained thumb. If Nance is a go, he could start next to Love in the frontcourt.

But we likely won't know the answer to that until shortly before tipoff (7:30 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio).

The Heat (9-3) are led by Jimmy Butler and his average of 18.4 points. They are 5-0 at home and have won four of five overall.

