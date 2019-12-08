Dribbles: At This Point, Exploring Love Trade Makes Sense for Cavs

Random dribbles following the Cavaliers' 141-94 embarrassment of a road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

1. If you're reading this, you must really love the Cavaliers.

2. There isn't much to take away from this game. Other than maybe this -- the Sixers once sat in the same muck that the Cavs are navigating today. And the Sixers don't look so bad now, right? They just won by 47 points without Joel Embiid and are a true Eastern Conference contender.

3. That may be why 76ers coach Brett Brown hugged the Cavs' John Beilein after the game. Brown offered some words of encouragement.

4. Brown is a survivor. He went through The Process and came out on the other side. That's when the 76ers were tanking under former general manager Sam Hinkie. During that stretch, Brown won a total of 47 games over three seasons.

5. Teams have won 47 games in one season and not made the playoffs. Again, it took those Sixers three seasons to hit 47. So Brown knows the unforgiving road Beilein is facing.

6. Along with Embiid, the Sixers now feature the likes of Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson and Al Horford. Embiid and Richardson missed Saturday's game with injuries. And the Cavs still got blasted. Yikes. Either way, the Sixers boast an impressive starting five.

7. Keep in mind that tanking year after year wasn't the lone reason the Sixers got to where they are today. Embiid and Simmons are the only proven players acquired in Sixers drafts. Harris and Richardson arrived via trades. Horford signed in free agency after Philadelphia became an enticing place to play.

8. The Sixers also had some big lottery misses in Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor. So Hinkie's plan didn't work to perfection. The draft is an inexact science. That is why the Cavs don't want to get too caught up in just stockpiling lottery picks.

9. Current Sixers GM Elton Brand has taken a much wiser approach to building a team. Yes, he values the draft. But he knows trades are how you get those second-tier and borderline All-Stars to enhance the roster (Jimmy Butler, Harris, and so on). That speeds up the so-called process. It helps you win some games and keeps fans interested.

10. Right now, again, the Cavs are where the Sixers used to be. After a start that made the fans proud, these Cavs have become unwatchable.

11. You have to remember that this is just basketball, but it is also big business. The more you lose on the floor, the more you tend to lose in the bank account. You don't want to lose too much, in either place, for too long.

12. Yes, you need patience. No, you can't judge everything on one terrible stretch -- in which the Cavs (5-17) have lost 12 of 13. But they have been blown out way too much lately.

13. No need to keep rehashing the report about some players being unhappy with Beilein. Many of the Cavs stood strongly behind their coach Friday. It turned out to be a tale of two or three Cavs not liking the way things are going and refusing to take responsibility. They blamed the boss instead. Let's be honest, that happens in every line of work.

13. So we can ignore the Beilein stuff. But I do think we should talk about the ESPN report that said the Cavs are ready to accept trade offers for Kevin Love. That makes sense. If you're going to get hammered anyway, what's the point of keeping him?

14. Love is 31 years old. With the way things are going, the Cavs won't be good again for another three years, two if they're lucky. It might actually take four or five. Love has trouble staying healthy at this age. What will be it be like when he's 34 and has been subjected to another three years of 82-game seasons?

15. Basically, it's fair to ask if Love will still be effective when the Cavs are ready to challenge again. He may be, but I have my doubts.

16. According to the ESPN report, there are plenty of playoff contenders eyeing Love. Boston, Portland and Denver were specifically mentioned as opponents with interest. Those teams and more might be willing to trade some young players with upside for a veteran who could help them win right away.

17. I'm not implying the Cavs should ship out Love by any means necessary. And I highly doubt Cavs GM Koby Altman is sitting in his office and thinking, "Well, I'd better wait to hear from Amico."

18. But I know what I would do if I were GM, and it wouldn't involve waiting for others to call me. Instead, I'd be the one picking up the phone, sending out some texts, and seeing what's out there. The players who signed free agent contracts over the summer are eligible to be traded Dec. 15. That's a week from today. I would get busy and be proactive.

19. Most fans and the organization are OK with losing for the time being. It sure seems that way anyway. What everyone wants, including Beilein, is a team that plays smart, shows potential and has some fight.

20. The Cavs displayed all of those things through the first nine games, with Love and Tristan Thompson leading the way. Thompson is still really getting after it. Lately, Love has left himself open to questioning. It could be injuries. It could be illness. It could be all the losing and mistakes by the younger players are wearing on him. But he hasn't looked the same.

21. I've written too much already. We will have plenty more time for this, because the games themselves sure aren't offering much to write/read about. But if you're feeling especially adventurous, check out the recap and box score here.

22. Just know that Love took just seven shots, made two, and finished with six points and seven rebounds. It's been an ongoing theme -- Love doesn't get enough touches. It's happened every season. But you can't keep blaming the schemes, the coaches or the other Cavs. Some of it has to fall on the man himself.

23. Darius Garland finished with 17 points and Thompson scored 12. Other than that, this was just a discombobulated mess.

24. Next up: The Cavs visit Boston on Monday. Hopefully for their sake, they use the day off to find some resolve. Otherwise, it will just be more of the same.