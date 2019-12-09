Cavs' Love on Trade Talk: 'If We Decide to Go That Way, It's Part of the Business'

Kevin Love said he's not necessarily surprised by a recent spat of trade rumors because they happen every season.

"Nothing's changed," the Cavaliers power forward told ESPN. "What I mean by that is, since I got here they've been ... since I f---ing got here, there's been talk of me being traded. So it's nothing different. If they decide to go that way, I've just got to know it's part of the business. Or if we decide to go that way, it's part of the business.

"Truthfully, I don't know how it's going to play out, because I see both sides."

Love was talking to ESPN from Boston, where the Cavaliers face the Celtics on Monday (7:30, FOX Sports Ohio).

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that the Cavs are "now ready to talk" to opponents about possible Love trades.

The Cavs (5-17) have lost 12 of 13 and Love's production and consistency have been shaky during that stretch. He scored just six points on 2-of-7 shooting in a 47-point defeat at Philadelphia on Saturday.

All of this is fairly common in a rebuilding situation. The Cavs started off playing a determined brand of basketball -- but have been blown out fairly regularly lately. They won just once during a recent six-game homestand.

Along with a first-time NBA coach in John Beilein, the Cavs start a second-year guard in Collin Sexton and rookie guard Darius Garland in the backcourt.

"I imagine, in a rebuild, it's easy to look at it, especially when it's down and out at this point, and say, 'Hey, we want to completely reset the deck and go young,'" Love told ESPN. "I understand that.

Last week, a report from The Athletic quoted several unnamed Cavs players who indicated they were growing frustrated with Beilein.

Love, 31, has three years remaining on his contract. He is averaging 16.1 points and 10.5 rebounds this season. ESPN reported Denver, Portland and Boston are among those that may have an interest in Love.

"People talk about frustration, or guys having bad body language, that's natural," Love told ESPN. "But it's on us, especially the players, to pick each other up.

"Sometimes it gets worse before it gets better. I've seen that before. But typically in life, as in basketball, things tend to unfold as they should. So the biggest thing I've said I was always going to do was keep doing right by my teammates, and especially with these young fellas, because it's not always like this. Having an intro like this to the NBA is tough."