Report: Cavs Seek Pick in Trade for Love; Making Nearly Everyone Available

Everyone around the NBA knows a trade centered on Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love could be tricky, simply because of Love's contract and injury history.

The Cavs would like a first-round pick as part of an exchange for Love, according to veteran reporter Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. "But teams are actually asking for a first-round pick from Cleveland just absorb the final 3 1/2 years on his deal," Lloyd wrote.

Love has more than $90 million left on the contract. ESPN reported last week that the Cavs are taking trade offers. Turns out, they may be taking those offers for more than just Love.

They apparently have made everyone other than rookie point guard Darius Garland available, Lloyd reported, citing a league source. "That includes all of their expiring contracts," he wrote.

Tristan Thompson, Jordan Clarkson, John Henson, Matthew Dellavedova and Brandon Knight are the five Cavs with expiring deals.

One opposing general manager told SI.com Thursday he has had no conversations with the Cavs about Love and "haven't heard anything about them making any of their other players available."

Either way, the Cavs and Love are more or less in limbo, given all the rumors. It seems as if both sides are ready to part ways.

But as Cavs coach John Beilein said Wednesday, these reports on Love and trades are nothing new.

"I've been hearing it since the time I was hired," he said. "We want Kevin to go out and play his best for the Cleveland Cavaliers. I'm sure he wants that, too. ... Whatever happens in this basketball business, happens."

Love, 31, hasn't appeared in more than 60 games since the 2015-16 season. He has already missed four of 24 games this year and has a reputation around the league of going down fairly easily.

In fairness to Love, he also spends plenty of time battling for rebounds near the basket, a place where elbows tend to fly and shoves tend to occur. He is constantly fighting for position.

Love opened up to ESPN about the trade rumors last week.

"Nothing's changed," he said. "What I mean by that is, since I got here there's been talk of me being traded. So it's nothing different. If (the Cavs) decide to go that way, I've just got to know it's part of the business. Or if we decide to go that way, it's part of the business. Truthfully, I don't know how it's going to play out. I see both sides."

Love finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Houston. But in three games leading up to that, he averaged a combined 7.0 points and 7.0 boards, well below his usual output. Overall, is averaging 15.7 points and 10.5 rebounds this year, shooting 44 percent from the field.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6.