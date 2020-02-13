Magic Tried To Trade Gordon, May Try Again In Offseason

The Orlando Magic tried mightily to trade forward Aaron Gordon before last week's deadline, according to veteran NBA reporter Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

“They were trying, and they tried hard to get something done with him at the deadline," Deveney reported a source as saying. "All that gets brought back into focus once the season is over and you have a good idea what the market is for him.”

Per Deveney, the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns were among the teams that spoke to the Magic about Gordon.

The Magic are waiting on forward and first-round pick Chuma Okeke as he recovers from ACL surgery, the result of a knee injury in last year's NCAA tournament at Auburn.

Okeke's recovery could potentially spell the end of Gordon with the Magic --meaning they could revisit talks during the offseason.

"Phoenix figures to remain a potential target for a Gordon trade," Deveney wrote. "The Mavericks, too, have long had interest in Gordon, but would struggle to put together a worthwhile package for the Magic."

Gordon, 24, is 6-foot-8. He was averaging 13.9 points and 7.3 rebounds entering Wednesday night.