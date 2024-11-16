Major Analyst Expresses Key Concern About Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a wrecking ball this season. They are 14-0 and have shown absolutely no signs of slowing down.
But are they legitimately for real?
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith isn't so sure.
During a conversation with Shams Charania on First Take, Smith questioned the Cavaliers' supporting cast around Donovan Mitchell and thinks it may be too early to crown the team.
“The question is, can they sustain what we’re seeing from them?” Smith said. “Can they be the collective bunch that they’ve been thus far, Shams? I’m wondering about that. I have no questions about Donovan Mitchell. I just don’t question him. The rest of the crew, I’m questioning."
Cleveland actually does have a pretty star-studded cast around Mitchell. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have all been terrific, and Mobley is the only one of the group to have never made an All-Star appearance.
That being said, Smith's overarching point cannot be dismissed.
It's very early in the season, and the Cavs don't exactly have the best track record. Remember: last year, they won 48 games and were hammered by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.
Now, to be fair, the Cavaliers are healthier this season, so they should be able to cruise to a 50-win campaign so long as they avoid ant significant injuries.
There is also something to be said for the continuity Cleveland has forged over the past couple of years.
But Smith is right: until we see the Cavs remaining dominant through the latter stages of the season and into the playoffs, one would not be remiss to have reservations about their pedigree.