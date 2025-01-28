Major Trade Idea Would Land Cleveland Cavaliers a Dynamic Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most talked about teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline. As one of the best teams in the league, the Cavaliers are viewed as a franchise who could look to make a trade to improve their chances of competing for an NBA Finals run.
Most don't expect Cleveland to make a franchise-altering move. However, they could very well get involved in a trade for another high-impact role player.
One name that has been connected quite often to the Cavaliers is none other than Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson.
Johnson is becoming one of the most rumored trade candidates ahead of the deadline. He would be an excellent addition for Cleveland if the price tag makes sense.
With that being said, a new trade idea has been suggested that would land Johnson with the Cavaliers.
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has suggested a new trade idea to make that happen.
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Isaac Okoro, Georges Niang, Jaylon Tyson, 2031 First-Round Pick
Obviously, that would be a lot to give up for one player. Johnson could be worth it though.
During the 2024-25 NBA season thus far, Johnson has played in 35 games. He has averaged 19.4 points per game to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
In addition to those averages, Johnson has shot 49.1 percent from the floor and an impressive 41.9 percent from the three-point line.
At 28 years old, Johnson would bring another elite shooting threat to Cleveland. He has proven himself to be a more than capable scorer and he is good on the defensive end of the court as well.
While the Cavaliers should be very careful not to make any move that could mess up team chemistry, Johnson has been a great team player throughout his career. There is no reason to believe that anything would change with his approach to the game by being traded to Cleveland.
All of that being said, this is just a suggestion based off of rumors that the Cavaliers could pursue a trade for Johnson. It will be interesting to see what the NBA trade deadline has in store for Cleveland.