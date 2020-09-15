SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

NCAA's Maui Invitational headed for Asheville or Indiana

Sam Amico

It may still consist of coaches in Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops on the sidelines, but it won't be in Hawaii.

Instead, college basketball's annual in-season Maui Invitational tournament is expected to take place in either Indianapolis or Asheville, N.C., according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The college basketball season was originally scheduled to tip off Nov. 10, but that date is likely to be pushed at least to sometime in December. The Maui Invitational is typically held around Thanksgiving at the end of November. That too is expected to be moved to a date closer to Christmas.

As noted by Rothstein, this year's Maui field consists of North Carolina, Texas, Indiana, Alabama, Stanford, Providence, UNLV, and Davidson. This marks the 37th year of the tournament.

A decision on where the tourney will be held should come as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, per Rothstein.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Cavs center Zizic shines in Israel preseason opener

NBA free agent goes for double-double in close win over Hapoel Holon, with EuroLeague season around corner.

Sam Amico

Showtime podcast featuring Barnes, Jackson gets renewed

Former NBA players agree to new deals for video pod, "All the Smoke," which appears across various platforms.

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Barbosa joining Warriors coaching staff

Veteran free agent announces retirement after spending the past few seasons playing professionally in Brazil.

Sam Amico

ESPN's Breen to not call conference finals game for first time since 2005

Play-by-play man will miss Game 1 between Celtics and Heat to be voice of Nuggets-Clippers finale.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers, Bulls and rest of NBA's bottom eight return to court

First phase of practices for squads left out of Orlando get underway in training facilities across country.

Sam Amico

Coaching free agent D'Antoni has interest in Pacers opening

Former Houston coach looking for fresh start with new franchise, may be Indiana's leading candidate.

Sam Amico

D'Antoni informed players of decision to leave Rockets on plane ride home

Former Houston coach made call to move on from franchise almost immediately after being eliminated by LA Lakers.

Sam Amico

Bucks co-owner assures Antetekounmpo team will pay luxury tax

Marc Lasry meets with Milwaukee star forward to discuss future of franchise, taking roster to next level.

Sam Amico

Ex-coach Van Gundy among those linked to Rockets vacancy

Current ESPN analyst was Houston's coach from 2003-07, but failed to lead team beyond first round of playoffs.

Sam Amico

TV ratings: NFL opener trounces Lakers-Rockets, but not all news is bad

Game 4 of Western Conference semifinals ends up being most-watched show opposite of NFL opener in decade.

Sam Amico