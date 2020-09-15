NCAA's Maui Invitational headed for Asheville or Indiana

It may still consist of coaches in Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops on the sidelines, but it won't be in Hawaii.

Instead, college basketball's annual in-season Maui Invitational tournament is expected to take place in either Indianapolis or Asheville, N.C., according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The college basketball season was originally scheduled to tip off Nov. 10, but that date is likely to be pushed at least to sometime in December. The Maui Invitational is typically held around Thanksgiving at the end of November. That too is expected to be moved to a date closer to Christmas.

As noted by Rothstein, this year's Maui field consists of North Carolina, Texas, Indiana, Alabama, Stanford, Providence, UNLV, and Davidson. This marks the 37th year of the tournament.

A decision on where the tourney will be held should come as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, per Rothstein.