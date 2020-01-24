AllCavs
Mavericks Land Big Man Cauley-Stein in Trade with Warriors

Sam Amico

The Dallas Mavericks are acquiring center Willie Cauley-Stein from the Golden State Warriors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

In return, the Mavs are sending a 2020 second-round pick (via Utah) to the Warriors.

Dallas started searching for a big man the moment center Dwight Powell was ruled out for the season with an Achilles injury, suffered earlier in the week.

There had been some speculation that the Mavericks may have been interested in one of the Cavaliers’ expiring contracts -- such as Tristan Thompson or John Henson. 

But a deal involving either of those two would have been complicated and it is believed the sides never even had a discussion.

Cauley-Stein, 26, signed with the Warriors as a free agent this summer. He is averaging 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds on the season.

In Dallas, he will join a frontcourt that includes All-Star small forward Luka Doncic and power forward Kristaps Porzingis.

Cauley-Stein spent his first four seasons with Sacramento and has proven to be a durable, athletic man in the middle. He appeared in all but one game last year with the Kings.

He is due to make $2.17 million this season and $2.28 million next.

The Warriors are in wait-and-see mode after the departure of Kevin Durant and injuries to Klay Thompson and Steph Curry. The five-time defending Western Conference champions currently sport the league's worst record at 10-36.

The rising Mavericks (28-16) currently hold the fifth spot in the West playoff chase.

