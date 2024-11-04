Multiple Cleveland Cavaliers Availability In Question vs. Bucks
For the second time in three days, the Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Milwaukee Bucks in a division matchup. Just like in their first meeting on Saturday night, the Cavs could be without some key players.
Caris LeVert - Questionable
Caris LeVert is currently listed as questionable for Monday's game with right knee soreness.
This was the same injury that sidelined LeVert for the team's first season meeting. Cleveland's six-man is off to an incredible start to the year, averaging 12.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 61 percent from the floor and 52 percent from behind the arc.
Dean Wade - Questionable
Dean Wade is currently listed as questionable against Milwaukee with an illness.
Wade may not light up the box score every night, but he's stepped in a big way since Max Strus's injury. Kenny Atkinson has relied on Wade as his starting small forward and defensive specialist with the first group. Wade currently has 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.
Jaylon Tyson - Out
Cavs rookie guard/forward Jaylon Tyson is listed as out and will miss his second straight with a left hip sprain.
Max Strus - Out
Max Strus remains out with a sprained ankle and likely won't return to the floor until later this month or early December, based on the initial timetable.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Bucks also face a list of injuries to crucial played as they prepare to face the Wine and Gold.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 34 points against the Cavs two days ago, is questionable to play with a right adductor strain. Pat Connaughton played a minimal role on Saturday night, but his status was in question leading up to the rematch. He is now listed as probable to play on Monday in Cleveland. Finally, the Bucks will remain without Khris Middleton as he recovers from ankle surgery.