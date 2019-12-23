Cavaliers Maven
Cavaliers forward Nance Jr. questionable for Hawks

Sam Amico

Cavaliers power forward Larry Nance Jr. is questionable for Monday's home game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Nance is experiencing some soreness in his left knee. He is averaging 8.6 points and 7.2 rebounds, and has appeared in 27 of the Cavaliers' 29 games.

He is also shooting a career-high 34 percent on 3-pointers, on a career-high 3.0 attempts per game.

Nance turns 27 years old on New Year's Day.

The Cavs (8-21) have won two straight. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

