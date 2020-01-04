Cavaliers Maven
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavs Big Man Nance Jr. to be Sidelined at Least a Week

Sam Amico

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. will miss the next one-to-two weeks with soreness in his left knee.

Nance underwent an MRI at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health on Friday. He will now undergo what he and the Cavs are hoping is a short period of treatment.

The knee soreness forced Nance to miss the Cavs' game Dec. 23 vs. the Atlanta Hawks. He has played in three games since, but appeared to be laboring a bit.

Nance averaged 11.0 points and 7.6 rebounds in November (13 games). But those averages dropped to 4.5 points and 6.5 boards in December (also 13 games).

He is 6-foot-7 and generally fills in for Kevin Love at power forward. He is a product of Revere High School, and was drafted out of Wyoming by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015 (No. 27 overall pick).

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavaliers convert Cook's contract to standard deal

Sam Amico

Rookie forward has spent most of season with Canton Charge of G League.

Rival teams continue to show resistance in deal for Cavaliers' Love

Sam Amico

Kevin Love's contract remains a concern for opponents who may have trade interest, according to a report.

Would Cavaliers' Love make sense for exploring Suns?

Sam Amico

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love might make sense for the Suns, who are said to be seeking an upgrade.

Dribbles: Cavaliers Had it Won, But Then Suddenly, They Didn't

Sam Amico

This time, Cavaliers' game against the Hornets that comes down to final shot goes the wrong way.

Former NBA commissioner Stern dies at age 77

Sam Amico

David Stern credited with bringing league to forefront of fans' attention.

Dribbles: Reality Offsets Cavaliers' Promise in Blowout Loss

Sam Amico

Youth isn't served as Cavaliers run off court by more-experienced defending champions.

Cavaliers at Raptors: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers, winners of four of five, hit Toronto to face the defending champion Raptors.

Cavaliers Aiming to Keep Resiliency at Top of Their List

Sam Amico

Four wins in five games has the Cavaliers feeling sort of good again.

Despite Some Chatter, Thompson and Cavaliers Could Stay Together

Sam Amico

Rival teams expected to have interest in Tristan Thompson, but Cavs may want to keep him anyway.

Dribbles: For Cavs, Ugly Game Concludes with Beautiful Victory

Sam Amico

Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and team defense enough for unsightly (and maybe unexpected) road win over Timberwolves.