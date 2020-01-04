Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. will miss the next one-to-two weeks with soreness in his left knee.

Nance underwent an MRI at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health on Friday. He will now undergo what he and the Cavs are hoping is a short period of treatment.

The knee soreness forced Nance to miss the Cavs' game Dec. 23 vs. the Atlanta Hawks. He has played in three games since, but appeared to be laboring a bit.

Nance averaged 11.0 points and 7.6 rebounds in November (13 games). But those averages dropped to 4.5 points and 6.5 boards in December (also 13 games).

He is 6-foot-7 and generally fills in for Kevin Love at power forward. He is a product of Revere High School, and was drafted out of Wyoming by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015 (No. 27 overall pick).