NBA Analyst Reveals Cleveland Cavaliers Top Trade Assets
The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading into the 2024-25 NBA season with their core four still intact. Koby Altman, President of Basketball Operations, truly believes that this group can lead the team into a deep playoff run.
However, that won't stop the trade rumors from continuing throughout the season. In the event that the Cavs do break up their core, some players on their roster may be valued more than others for various reasons.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report identified each team's most desirable trade assets and revealed Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Jaylon Tyson as potential pieces in a trade.
Here's what he had to say about the trio:
"[Allen's new contract extension] gives the Cavs some time to examine the Mobley-Allen frontcourt pairing under new head coach Kenny Atkinson before deciding whether to ultimately trade Allen before the deadline and make Mobley the new full-time center."
"Garland, 24, is another former All-Star who could be moved at some point to better balance out the roster or help keep this team out of the second apron over the next few years. He's an incredibly gifted offensive player with both his playmaking and shooting ability."
"Tyson was the Cavs' first-round pick in this June's draft and was one of the best players in summer league. A do-it-all offensive-minded guard, he projects as a future sixth man."
Allen and Garland appearing on a list of trade candidates isn't surprising, with each of them having been brought in rumors all summer.
However, Tyson's name being mentioned is a new development. As Swartz notes, he was one of the best players in summer league and could be a key piece of Cleveland's bench this season.
But the Cavaliers are looking to win now, which means they need proven NBA-ready talent. If Cleveland had the opportunity to acquire a player who would fit that category, it wouldn't be shocking for Tyson to be part of that package.
This is all speculation as of now. But it will be interesting to see whether any of these players do get moved as the regular season plays out.