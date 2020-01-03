Cavaliers Maven
Rival teams continue to show resistance in deal for Cavaliers' Love

Sam Amico

Opposing teams have "shown resistance" in taking on Kevin Love's contract in trade possibilities, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Love, 31, has been perhaps the hottest topic heading into the Feb. 6 trade deadline. It is widely believed the Cavs are looking to move him before then.

"Teams have show resistance in taking on Love's three years and $90 million," Charania reported, "but the Cavaliers will continue working to find a suitable spot before the February deadline."

Portland and Denver are among the teams linked to Love by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. But dealing Love clearly won't be easy for a number of reasons.

“Portland is a team that’s had interest in Love in the past,” Wojnarowski said recently. “They have the big expiring contracts there. If you’re going to take on that $90 million for Love, it’s because you’re thinking he can impact you as your third-best player, maybe even fourth-best. That’s a lot to pay for that.

“But I don’t think anybody thinks Kevin Love puts them over the top.”

On top of the large contract, Love has a lengthy and well-documented injury history. He hasn’t appeared in more than 60 games since the 2015-16 season and played in just 22 last year.

A report from Sean Deveney of Heavy.com quoted an anonymous general manager, who suggested Love’s injury history and contract were concerns.

“He’s 31 and he is not a young 31 if you know what I mean,” an Eastern Conference GM told Deveney. “He’s had injuries lately and he’s had injuries throughout his career. There isn’t a lot there to make you think he’ll play 70 or 75 games a year. And for what you’ve got to pay him, it’s going to be tough to justify that to your owner.”

The Cavs (10-24) host back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday vs. Oklahoma City and Minnesota, respectively.

