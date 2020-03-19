NBA Commissioner Silver Open To Permanent Shift In League Calendar

Could the coronavirus cause the NBA to permanently shift its calendar year once play resumes?

"Possibly," NBA commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN's Rachel Nichols in a wide-ranging interview. "Those are things we're always talking about whether they're executives at ... ESPN or Warner Media, or together with our regional sports networks."

The conversation of the NBA's calendar actually started before the league suspended play. Earlier this month,Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin suggested that starting the season in December would boost ratings.

"I will say that the conventional television calendar has changed so much, certainly since I got into this business," Silver admitted to Nichols. "Prime-time means something very different than it used to now that people, in essence, carry televisions around with them in their pockets."

Some have theorized that this season could fire back up in July and end in August -- pushing the start of the 2020-21 season to Christmas Day.

One issue with playing games beyond June, of course, is that many NBA teams share the regional sports networks that carry their games with MLB teams. So start times of NBA and MLB games would likely overlap.

Still, Silver said it's being discussed.

"The summer is viewed differently than it was historically from the television standpoint," Silver said. "So regardless of whether we had been going through all this, it's something that the league office together with our teams has been spending a lot of time on.

"And we have a lot of our team owners who are technologists, media mavens by background. So it's something that committees of owners and league officials have been working on a lot, especially over the last year or so."

Right now, though, the league is still trying to get a grasp of when -- and if -- it will be able to resume play this year.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.