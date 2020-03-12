AllCavs
Report: NBA To Shut Down For 30 Days, Reassess Next Steps

Sam Amico

The NBA has decided to shut down for 30 days before reassessing and determining its next steps, according to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

NBA team owners took part in a conference call with commissioner Adam Silver and other members of the league office Thursday, when the determination reported by Goodwill was made.

The league suspended the season Wednesday after learning Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was carrying the novel coronavirus. Since then, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has also been diagnosed. All other members of the team have been tested and cleared.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the league remains hopeful of finishing the season.

"I do know this -- there is still a feeling around the league that this season will reason at some point," Wojnarowski said during an appearance on SportsCenter. "But clearly, it's going to be a truncated schedule."

"There are going to be other players and perhaps staff members who may test positive for the coronavirus, and that's certainly going to impact how the league can piece a season back together.

"They are going to want to find a way to play games again this season, have a postseason and get games back on television. But right now, this is a league that is paralyzed."

Numerous players, coaches and team executives reacted to the news Wednesday.

"Our locker room is still stunned," said Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. "This is a very serious time right now. I think the league moved appropriately and prudently. We'll all just have to monitor this situation and see where it goes from here."

