NBA First-Round Draft Order As Determined By Lottery Simulator

As I did last year, I used the Tankathon simulator to determine the order of the lottery. Don't be too disappointed if your team didn't win. I'll do this several more times throughout the season. Below is my first try.

LOTTERY

1. Golden State

2. New York

3. Cleveland

4. Charlotte

5. Minnesota

6. Atlanta

7. Detroit

8. Chicago

9. Washington

10. Phoenix

11. San Antonio

12. Sacramento

13. Portland

14. New Orleans

Image courtesy Tankathon.com

NON-LOTTERY

15. Minnesota (via Brooklyn)

16. Orlando

17. Boston (via Memphis)

18. Milwaukee (via Indiana)

19. Dallas

20. (tie) Oklahoma City and Brooklyn (via Philadephia)

22. (tie) Miami and Utah

24. Denver (via Houston)

25. (tie) Oklahoma City (via Denver) and New York (via LA Clippers)

27. Boston

28. Toronto

29. LA Lakers

30. Boston (via Milwaukee)