NBA First-Round Draft Order As Determined By Lottery Simulator
Sam Amico
As I did last year, I used the Tankathon simulator to determine the order of the lottery. Don't be too disappointed if your team didn't win. I'll do this several more times throughout the season. Below is my first try.
LOTTERY
1. Golden State
2. New York
3. Cleveland
4. Charlotte
5. Minnesota
6. Atlanta
7. Detroit
8. Chicago
9. Washington
10. Phoenix
11. San Antonio
12. Sacramento
13. Portland
14. New Orleans
NON-LOTTERY
15. Minnesota (via Brooklyn)
16. Orlando
17. Boston (via Memphis)
18. Milwaukee (via Indiana)
19. Dallas
20. (tie) Oklahoma City and Brooklyn (via Philadephia)
22. (tie) Miami and Utah
24. Denver (via Houston)
25. (tie) Oklahoma City (via Denver) and New York (via LA Clippers)
27. Boston
28. Toronto
29. LA Lakers
30. Boston (via Milwaukee)
